Teresa Lu (Jones) Ruder passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at her farm between Addison and North Adams in the company of her daughter. She was 75.
Teresa was born Feb. 9, 1944, to Mrs. Lucy Miller Jones of Jasper. Her brothers both survive, Dr. Tom Jones (Marge Preston) of Belleville and Robert Jones, now in Florida. Bill and Teresa had four children, Lucinda Davenport of Lake City, Kimberly Ruder of Hillsdale, Teri (Mark) Foley of Livonia and William (Brandy Dabe) Ruder of North Adams. Her 5five grandchildren are Matthew (Laura) Klahn-Davenport, Marcus (Robin) Davenport, Joseph (Kristen) Foley, Rebecca Foley and Jacquelyn Ruder. Her step-grandchildren are Taylor Dabe and Brennen LaMay. Two great-grandchildren are Ethan Clark and Clara Davenport. All survive and miss her terribly.
Predeceasing her were her husband, Bill, in 2010; son-in-law David Davenport, this past summer; and her mother, Lucy Jones, in 1992. She joins them, and many others, now with God.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations toward her final expenses. A Celebration of her Life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Cremation has taken place. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019