Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Ruder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Ruder


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Ruder Obituary
Teresa Lu (Jones) Ruder passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at her farm between Addison and North Adams in the company of her daughter. She was 75.

Teresa was born Feb. 9, 1944, to Mrs. Lucy Miller Jones of Jasper. Her brothers both survive, Dr. Tom Jones (Marge Preston) of Belleville and Robert Jones, now in Florida. Bill and Teresa had four children, Lucinda Davenport of Lake City, Kimberly Ruder of Hillsdale, Teri (Mark) Foley of Livonia and William (Brandy Dabe) Ruder of North Adams. Her 5five grandchildren are Matthew (Laura) Klahn-Davenport, Marcus (Robin) Davenport, Joseph (Kristen) Foley, Rebecca Foley and Jacquelyn Ruder. Her step-grandchildren are Taylor Dabe and Brennen LaMay. Two great-grandchildren are Ethan Clark and Clara Davenport. All survive and miss her terribly.

Predeceasing her were her husband, Bill, in 2010; son-in-law David Davenport, this past summer; and her mother, Lucy Jones, in 1992. She joins them, and many others, now with God.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations toward her final expenses. A Celebration of her Life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Cremation has taken place. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -