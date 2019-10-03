Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Concord
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Concord
201 Hanover St.
Concord, MI
Terrence D. Julian Obituary
Terrence D. "Terry" Julian of Spring Arbor passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019 at the age of 82.

Terry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cathy; sons, Christopher and Patrick (Laura); granddaughter, Michelle; step-grandchildren, Emily, Lizzie, Ian and Piper; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Sharon (William) Carver; brother, Ross. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Geraldine Julian; sister, Alice Walton; brother, Arden Julian.

Terry was an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Concord, active with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was a little league Manager and Umpire. Terry served his country in the Airforce as a Flight Engineer for 4 years. He worked for Aeroquip for 36 years, retiring as a Senior Technical Writer. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Concord, 201 Hanover St. in Concord, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12 Noon with a visitation one-hour prior. Rev. Jim Hegedus officiating.

The family suggests Memorial Contributions to the First Presbyterian Church instead of flowers. Lauer Family Funeral Home in Concord has been entrusted to care for the family. Please share condolences with Terry's family at www.lauerfh.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019
