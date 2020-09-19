1/1
Terry J. Wiley
1959 - 2020
Terry J. Wiley, 61, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 20, 1959, in Hillsdale County, to Calvin and Marie (Smitley) Wiley. He married Judith Foote and she survives.
Terry graduated from Jonesville High School and went on to receive his journeyman's license from JCC. He worked at Concord Manufacturing for 44 years. Terry enjoyed going to car shows, working on tractors, woodworking, hunting and spending time joking with his family.
In addition to his wife, Judy, Terry is survived by two children, Craig (Heather) Foote of Horton and Tonya Johnson of Homer; six grandchildren, Becky Henney, Saige Price, Dakota Foote, Craig Foote, Zach Cochran and Conner Cochran; agreat-grandson, Colson Clark; a special niece, Michele LoPresto, and great-nephew, Tyler LoPresto; sisters Cheryl Potter and Carol (Randy) Drury; many other nieces and nephews; and lots of dear friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, David Wiley and Judith While.
A celebration of life for Terry Wiley will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Donor's Choice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
