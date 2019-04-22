|
Terry Montgomery, 58, of Quincy, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at home. He was born October 20, 1960 in Albion to Wardie and Reavel (Back) Montgomery.
Funeral services for Terry Montgomery will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Gene Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery, Reading. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m.
Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hillsdale County or The .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
