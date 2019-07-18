Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma M. Beck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma M. Beck Obituary
Thelma M. Beck, age 88, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.  She was born February 22, 1931 in Paducah, Kentucky to Abiga and Lillie (Sterman) Metcalf.  Thelma was married to Virgil Beck and he preceded her in death in 2007.
Thelma was employed at the Contour Factory in Hillsdale.  She was a longtime member of the Hillsdale Moose Lodge.
Survivors include three children, Debra Wilcox, Robert Beck and Rodney Beck; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Metcalf and four brothers, Jim Metcalf,
Delbert Metcalf, Billy Metcalf, and Gus Ray Metcalf.
In addition to her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Betty Zacharias and Eula Mae.
A memorial visitation for Thelma Beck will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to a .  Please visitwww.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now