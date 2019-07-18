|
|
Thelma M. Beck, age 88, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born February 22, 1931 in Paducah, Kentucky to Abiga and Lillie (Sterman) Metcalf. Thelma was married to Virgil Beck and he preceded her in death in 2007.
Thelma was employed at the Contour Factory in Hillsdale. She was a longtime member of the Hillsdale Moose Lodge.
Survivors include three children, Debra Wilcox, Robert Beck and Rodney Beck; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Metcalf and four brothers, Jim Metcalf,
Delbert Metcalf, Billy Metcalf, and Gus Ray Metcalf.
In addition to her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Betty Zacharias and Eula Mae.
A memorial visitation for Thelma Beck will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to a . Please visitwww.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 18, 2019