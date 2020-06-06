I would have loved to have seen Tom one more time. He made my high school years hysterical. The obit picture cracked me up. I always thought his wild eyebrows were outrageous in high school. He could make them say anything. And he probably still could at 73!!



Tom and I made Lowell Greens history class even more fun that it was. He would walk his desk around the room from his seated position, changing rows while Lowell had his back to the blackboard, telling us about historical figures like he knew them personally. Hed turn around and never even give Tom a hint that hed knew hed taken off again. Tom sat next to me (usually ) and Lowell would say to me, Wheres Tom off to now?



Tom always looked like he was up to something, just because he had those great eyebrows. I was also glad to see by his obit pix, that his brown eyes didnt fade one bit. It made me joyful just to lay eyes on him again.



Im sorry to hear that Tom died so young. Ill always call him my friend. And he lovingly referred to me as Scag. Youve probably never heard of that word. To most people, they wouldnt hold it so dearly. But thats what my buddy called me. Even in our senior yearbook, Tom took mine and from my seat, it looked like he was writing a whole page. He handed it back. Hed written two words. Hi Scag. Loved that guy and his sense of humor.



The worlds missing a good one.



Pegge Morningstar Schramm

Classmate and Scag

Class of 1964/Hillsdale High School

Pegge

Classmate