I would have loved to have seen Tom one more time. He made my high school years hysterical. The obit picture cracked me up. I always thought his wild eyebrows were outrageous in high school. He could make them say anything. And he probably still could at 73!!
Tom and I made Lowell Greens history class even more fun that it was. He would walk his desk around the room from his seated position, changing rows while Lowell had his back to the blackboard, telling us about historical figures like he knew them personally. Hed turn around and never even give Tom a hint that hed knew hed taken off again. Tom sat next to me (usually ) and Lowell would say to me, Wheres Tom off to now?
Tom always looked like he was up to something, just because he had those great eyebrows. I was also glad to see by his obit pix, that his brown eyes didnt fade one bit. It made me joyful just to lay eyes on him again.
Im sorry to hear that Tom died so young. Ill always call him my friend. And he lovingly referred to me as Scag. Youve probably never heard of that word. To most people, they wouldnt hold it so dearly. But thats what my buddy called me. Even in our senior yearbook, Tom took mine and from my seat, it looked like he was writing a whole page. He handed it back. Hed written two words. Hi Scag. Loved that guy and his sense of humor.
The worlds missing a good one.
Pegge Morningstar Schramm
Classmate and Scag
Class of 1964/Hillsdale High School
Thomas B. Olmstead, 73, passed away May 27, 2020 at Bailey Hospice Flagler Hospital St. Augustine, Florida. He was born November 2, 1946 to Leo and Norma(Dunlap)Olmstead in Hudson, Michigan.
Tom graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1964 where he "lettered" in Varsity basketball and cross country. He attended Michigan State University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degee in education in 1974.
Tom moved to Florida in 1977 with family and friends and worked for the City of St. Augustine. He retired from the St. Augustine Municipal Marina as assistant Dock Master after 25 years of service.
Tom loved to travel, visiting 4 continents and over 20 countries. He was an avid reader, had a "green thumb", and loved jazz, dogs, cats, and horses. His adventures included riding his motorcycle on the "Dragon" at Deals Gap, strolling the Champs-Elysees in Paris, horseback riding in Wyoming, dog sledding in Minnesota, snow shoeing in Yellowstone, riding camels and elephants in India and Africa and climbing the Himalayas to Katmandu.
Surviving is his mother, Norma Olmstead, son, Jim (Amy)Olmstead, Grandson, Aden Leo Olmstead, sister, Kim Olmstead (Wayne) Barrs, nephew, Ryan Dougherty, niece, Chelsea Dougherty, and great-niece, Lilah Faye Lundy, all of Ormond Beach, Florida. Tom is also survived by extended families, Dunlap and Olmstead of Hillsdale County, Michigan.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Leo Olmstead 2006, former wife, Kaye(Bienz) 2015 and former brother in law, Daniel Dougherty 2017.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a future date. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township, Michigan.
"Live with no excuses and travel with no regret" ~ Oscar Wilde
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 6, 2020.