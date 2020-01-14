|
Thomas Clarence Bayer, age 88, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
He was born December 9, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Marguerite (Betts) Bayer. Tom married Susan Bisher on June 23, 2017 and she survives.
Memorial services for Thomas Bayer will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Community Bible Church in Hillsdale (192 Spring Street) with Pastor Jeff Kunkle officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020