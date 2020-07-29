1/
Thomas D. Hammond
Thomas Dale Hammond of Farmington Hills, formerly of North Adams, Michigan passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1952 in Hillsdale County, Michigan to Dale and Eleanor "Virginia" (Winner) Hammond.

He is survived by two brothers, Cory and Raymond Hammond. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David Hammond and Ronnie Robert Rhoades; and one sister, Nola Jean Hammond.

Thomas was a wonderful caregiver to his sister Nola until she passed in 2011. He also enjoyed reading and taking afternoon drives with his brother.

A funeral service to honor Thomas Dale Hammond will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, July 31, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Linn Otto officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required to enter the building. Interment will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor's choice. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 29, 2020.
