Thomas Dewey Saltsgiver, age 79, of Jonesville and formerly of Battle Creek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his daughter's home in Jonesville.
He was born April 7, 1940 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to James "Dewey" and Olive (Dorn) Salsgiver.
Private graveside services for Thomas Saltsgiver will take place at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonesville American Legion. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020