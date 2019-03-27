|
Thomas H. Ragless, 74, of Weston, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. Born in Adrian on April 2, 1944, he was the son of the late Henry and Berneita (Coy) Ragless of Jasper. He married Carol (Phillips) Rathbun on December 4, 1965, in Swanton, OH, and she survives.
Tom was raised in Jasper and worked at the former Tecumseh Products as a fork lift driver for over 30 years, before retiring in 2003. He was a volunteer for the Weston Fire Department and volunteered for the Swanton Band Boosters while his children were in school. For numerous years, he was an active member in the Jasper Angus Farms and enjoyed showing cattle, both as a participant and spectator. He also enjoyed roller skating and CB radios.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen (Marcus) Pedersen of New Albany, MS; son, Michael Ragless of Delta, OH; three brothers, Terry (Kathy) Ragless of Hudson, David (Diane) Ragless of Van Buren, OH, and Tim Ragless of Adrian; and three sisters, Jackie (Frank Sr.) Barlow, of Coeburn, VA, Brenda (Jason) Rice of Roanoke, IN, and Nancy (Jim) Saunders of CA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Sandra and Greg.
A memorial service for Thomas will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Kim Repp officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Thomas can be made to the Weston Fire Department.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019