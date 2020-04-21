|
|
Thomas J. Smith of Jerome, Michigan passed away on April 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 4, 1963 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Gerald and Chloe (Roberts) Smith.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Lisa (Willmont) Smith; two sons, Austin (Jessika) Smith and Taylor (Briana) Smith; four grandchildren, Connor, Collin, Charleigh, and Cole; his mother, Chloe Smith; and three siblings, Tim Smith, Todd (Cori) Smith, and Melissa (Aaron) Ramberg.
He was preceded in passing by his father, Gerald "Jerry" Smith; grandparents, Gerald and Birdell Roberts, and Arch and Ruth Smith; and one brother, Terry Smith.
Thomas's biggest passion in life was golfing. He was a die-hard Lions fan and loved his job at Techniplas in Jonesville. He also loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life to honor him will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the North Adams-Jerome Boosters Club. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020