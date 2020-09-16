Or Copy this URL to Share

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life to honor him will be held at the Adams Township Hall, 5675 Knowles Rd., North Adams, MI 49262 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the North Adams-Jerome Boosters Club. Please visit Thomas J. Smith of Jerome, Michigan passed away on April 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 4, 1963 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Gerald and Chloe (Roberts) Smith.Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life to honor him will be held at the Adams Township Hall, 5675 Knowles Rd., North Adams, MI 49262 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the North Adams-Jerome Boosters Club. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

