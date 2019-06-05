Home

Thompson Funeral Home
303 W 1st St
Pioneer, OH 43554
(419) 737-2323
Thomas L. Fix

Thomas L. Fix Obituary
Thomas L. Fix, 66, of Camden, Michigan passed away on May 29, 2019, in Wauseon. He was born on June 5, 1952, in Hudson, MI to Irvin E. and Donna S. (Bernath) Fix. Tom attended Waldron High School.
He was currently employed at Sauder's Woodworking in Archbold for the last 20 years. Tom was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Pittsford, Michigan.
He is survived by his four children, Sonja Lloyd, Yohn Striker, Anthony Striker, and Marsha Striker; six grandchildren; siblings, Michael Fix, Warren Fix, Barbara Ash, Dodie Dunning, Scott Fix, and Nancy Fix.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and wife Wanda J. Fix in July of 2017.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 9-11 am at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A funeral service will take place on Saturday immediately following visitation at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Sam E. Wickard to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to the .
Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 5, 2019
