Thomas L. VanDyke
1950 - 2020
Thomas L. VanDyke, 69, of Montgomery passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice of Hillsdale County. He was born June 12, 1950 in Wauseon, OH to William and Betty (Ankney) VanDyke. On May 8, 1971 he married Charla(Sanders) and she survives.

Thomas graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer, OH. He was a CNC operator for 30 years and then was a bus driver and custodian for Reading Community Schools. He then retired from driving bus for Camden-Frontier Schools. In his spare time he enjoyed camping, woodworking (especially making swings) and playing cards at the Legion.

In addition to his wife, Charla, Tom is survived by two sons, Nathan (Katie) VanDyke of Camden, Noel (Michelle) VanDyke of Camden; two sisters, Susan (Dan) Hertz, Linday (Roy) Koenig both of Pontiac, IL; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark; sister, Judy Holtz and two brothers, Robert and James VanDyke.

In the interest of the public health and by executive order from the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for social gathering, a visitation for Thomas L. VanDyke will be held Monday June 1, 2020 at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading from 4-8 P.M. There will be a private family graveside for Thomas VanDyke at Frontier Cemetery with Pastor James Hibbard officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church of God.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
