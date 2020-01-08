|
|
Tim L. "Red" Smith, 72, passed away at home on Monday, January 6, 2020 under the care of his family and Hospice of Hillsdale County. He was born in Hillsdale, Michigan on September 18, 1947 to Jack and Marie Smith. He married Kathie in 1966 and they became parents to Lisa and Jason; Tim and Kathie later divorced. Tim married Connie in 1986 who passed away in 2006. Tim married Deanna in 2007.
Tim graduated from Camden Frontier High School in 1965 where he was active in sports and, as president of FFA, led his chapter to the coveted State Chapter Farmer Award. Sports and farming remained his life-long loves. "Red" retired from Bob Evans in Hillsdale after 42 years, giving him more time to devote to farm and animal auctions. His gift of gab meant that no one was ever a stranger – no one! He enjoyed Allis Chalmers tractors, cutting wood, cutting and baling hay, talking with friends – or anyone, and wearing his bib overalls as often as possible. He attended Liberty Bible Church of Pittsford.
Tim is survived by his wife, Deanna; son Jason (Heather); son-in-law, Mike; Connie's children, Kara (Erik) and Kyle (Julie); Deanna's sons, John and Bill; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Teresa (Bud), and brothers Joe (Cammy) and Mark (Sylvia); nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa; and wife, Connie.
Funeral services for Tim "Red" Smith will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Liberty Bible Church in Pittsford with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 4-8 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or a . Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020