Timothy Jude Baker, 50, of Angola, Indiana and Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital in Hillsdale, Michigan.
He was born on August 31, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio to Francis A. and Norma G. (Hertzfeld) Baker. He graduated from Evergreen High School in Metamora, Ohio and from The Ohio State University. He married Melissa D. Martin on August 14, 2015.
Timothy was a Veterinarian. He owned and operated the Hillsdale Veterinary Hospital in Hillsdale, Michigan.
He is a member of Gateway Church in Angola, Indiana and had been past-president of the Hillsdale Community School Athletic Booster Club.
Timothy enjoyed nature and outdoor activities. He also had a passion for learning about science and health. He loved spending time with his family and church family.
Surviving is his wife, Melissa D. Baker of Angola, Indiana; son, Kyle A. Baker; daughters, Lauren N. Baker and Abbey R. Baker all of Hillsdale, Michigan; step-sons, Brayden Grove of Elkhart, Indiana and Elijah Clementoni of Angola; step-daughter, Elayna Clementoni of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his siblings, Ronald (Tina) Baker of West Unity, Ohio, John "Jack" (Shelley) Baker of Metamora, Ohio, Mark (Lisa) Baker of Waldron, Michigan, Jane (Randy) Pozniak of Perrysburg, Ohio, Jean (Marian) Anderson of Granby, Colorado, Philip (Tami) Baker of Alvordton, Ohio and Sara Yerkey of Geneseo, Illinois along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas Baker and Daniel Baker.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Gateway Church, 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, Indiana with private family services to follow.
The funeral services may be live streamed at 12:30 PM through the church's website: live.angolagateway.com .
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the church and parking areas.
Private Burial will take place in the Lake View Cemetery, Hillsdale, Michigan.
Memorials may be made in Timothy's memory to Gateway Church, 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online. Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 27, 2020