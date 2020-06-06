Timothy L. Adams
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Lynn Adams of Litchfield, Michigan passed away on June 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 5, 1957 in Jackson, Michigan to Gilbert and Shirley (Hinton) Adams.

He is survived by his fiancé, Patricia Norman; six children, Bobby Jo Eagle of Hillsdale, MI, Joyce Ann Adams of Litchfield, MI, James Robert Adams of Clayton, MI, Eric (Sam) Hoff of Hillsdale, MI, Nicole (Joe) Oglesbee of Hillsdale, MI, and Victoria (Brad Lance) Stahl of Litchfield, MI; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four sisters; and four brothers.

Timothy was preceded in passing by his parents; his step-mother, Marge Draper; one brother, Greg Draper; one sister, Rosie Anderson; one niece, Jolene Crabtree; and his ex-wife, Dawn Adams.

Timothy had a hobby of collecting swords and has passed that hobby on to his grandchildren. He enjoyed working outdoors and loved watching the weather. His most enjoyable time though was spending time with his greatest joys in life, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. At his request cremation will follow the service and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Due to the current restrictions still in place we will be practicing social distancing and allowing 10 people in the funeral home at one time. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family c/o Patricia Norman. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved