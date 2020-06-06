Timothy Lynn Adams of Litchfield, Michigan passed away on June 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 5, 1957 in Jackson, Michigan to Gilbert and Shirley (Hinton) Adams.
He is survived by his fiancé, Patricia Norman; six children, Bobby Jo Eagle of Hillsdale, MI, Joyce Ann Adams of Litchfield, MI, James Robert Adams of Clayton, MI, Eric (Sam) Hoff of Hillsdale, MI, Nicole (Joe) Oglesbee of Hillsdale, MI, and Victoria (Brad Lance) Stahl of Litchfield, MI; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four sisters; and four brothers.
Timothy was preceded in passing by his parents; his step-mother, Marge Draper; one brother, Greg Draper; one sister, Rosie Anderson; one niece, Jolene Crabtree; and his ex-wife, Dawn Adams.
Timothy had a hobby of collecting swords and has passed that hobby on to his grandchildren. He enjoyed working outdoors and loved watching the weather. His most enjoyable time though was spending time with his greatest joys in life, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. At his request cremation will follow the service and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Due to the current restrictions still in place we will be practicing social distancing and allowing 10 people in the funeral home at one time. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family c/o Patricia Norman. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
He is survived by his fiancé, Patricia Norman; six children, Bobby Jo Eagle of Hillsdale, MI, Joyce Ann Adams of Litchfield, MI, James Robert Adams of Clayton, MI, Eric (Sam) Hoff of Hillsdale, MI, Nicole (Joe) Oglesbee of Hillsdale, MI, and Victoria (Brad Lance) Stahl of Litchfield, MI; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four sisters; and four brothers.
Timothy was preceded in passing by his parents; his step-mother, Marge Draper; one brother, Greg Draper; one sister, Rosie Anderson; one niece, Jolene Crabtree; and his ex-wife, Dawn Adams.
Timothy had a hobby of collecting swords and has passed that hobby on to his grandchildren. He enjoyed working outdoors and loved watching the weather. His most enjoyable time though was spending time with his greatest joys in life, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. At his request cremation will follow the service and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Due to the current restrictions still in place we will be practicing social distancing and allowing 10 people in the funeral home at one time. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family c/o Patricia Norman. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 6, 2020.