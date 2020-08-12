Todd Anthony Porter Jr. of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1985 in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Todd is survived by his mother, Teresa (James) Cole; his dad, Jeff Stalhood; his father, Todd Anthony Porter Sr.; four children, Madison Porter, Austin Porter, Kerstyn Baughman, and Robert Baughman; one sister, Angela (Jackie) Johnson of Cookeville, TN; one brother, Chad Porter of Hillsdale, MI; one step-sister, Chelsea Stalhood; and his grandmother, Donna Howard of Osseo, MI.
Todd enjoyed fishing and shooting pool. He also enjoyed working on cars and was very good at it.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Due to current restrictions a face mask or covering is required to enter the funeral home and no more than 10 people are allowed inside at a time. At Todd's request cremation will follow the visitation. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Moose Lodge in Hillsdale on Friday, August 14th beginning at 6:00 P.M. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family.
