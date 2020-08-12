1/
Todd A. Porter Jr.
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Anthony Porter Jr. of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1985 in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Todd is survived by his mother, Teresa (James) Cole; his dad, Jeff Stalhood; his father, Todd Anthony Porter Sr.; four children, Madison Porter, Austin Porter, Kerstyn Baughman, and Robert Baughman; one sister, Angela (Jackie) Johnson of Cookeville, TN; one brother, Chad Porter of Hillsdale, MI; one step-sister, Chelsea Stalhood; and his grandmother, Donna Howard of Osseo, MI.

Todd enjoyed fishing and shooting pool. He also enjoyed working on cars and was very good at it.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Due to current restrictions a face mask or covering is required to enter the funeral home and no more than 10 people are allowed inside at a time. At Todd's request cremation will follow the visitation. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Moose Lodge in Hillsdale on Friday, August 14th beginning at 6:00 P.M. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family.

Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Moose Lodge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved