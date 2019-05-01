|
|
Todd William Lennox, born September 16, 1978 in Coldwater, MI to William "Bill" & Ida (Morris) Lennox (both who preceded him in death), passed away on April 20, 2019 at the U Of M Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Also preceding him in death were his Grand Parents; Floyd & Catherine (Hannibal) Lennox, Lewis & Edna (Cousino) Morris Uncles; Lewis Allen, Calvin Morris and his aunt Barbara (Morris) Bigelow.
Surviving: A Step Mother; Yavonne Lennox, Anthony & Melissa Stuart, Melissa & Josh Rogers, Aunts & Uncles: Marilyn Davis (Lennox), Kenneth Lennox, Thomas Lennox, Thomas & Karen Morris, Kathy & Bill Rubin, Sandy & Bob Buelow, Robert Morris. Cousins; Matt, Charnell Lennox, Michelle, Lance Schmitt, Angie, Keith Flaugher, Mike, Brandy Lennox, Annette, Roger Sands, Rachel, Nathan Bigham, David, Jane Foust, Roger, Kelly Foust, Jason Foust, Justin Woodworth, Malissa Carter, Penny Rasler, Tanya Cox, Teeka Crider, Tabatha Bigelow, Kristina Morris, Kevin Morris, Thomas Morris Jr., Paul Morris, Calvin Morris Jr., Jennifer Traxler, Billy Wilson, Tim Bills, Amanda Swan, Chuck Bills, Jason Morris.
Todd was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion in Reading, MI.
A memorial for Todd will be held at a later date at the American Legion in Reading, all will be notified. Todd will REST IN PEACE with his Mother at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville, MI.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 1, 2019