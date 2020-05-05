|
Tom E. Bates, 94, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. He was born October 15, 1925 in Detroit to O.H. and Jane Mae (Lynch) Bates. Tom married Phyllis McNeil on February 22, 1948 and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2006.
Tom graduated from Hillsdale High School and he attended Hillsdale College and Michigan State University for three years. Tom and his father, O.H., owned and operated Bates Oil Company for 21 years. He retired as a corrections officer from the State Prison of Southern Michigan in 1989. Tom also worked for the State of Michigan Unemployment Office and for VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale for 20 years. Tom served his country in the United States Navy with the Marine Corps during WWII. He enjoyed collecting antiques, going for drives and riding motorcycles.
Tom is survived by two sons, Douglas (Penny) Bates of Reading and Steven Bates of Hillsdale; three grandsons, Douglas "Lance" (Michelle) Bates Jr. of Roscommon, Shaun (Ann Marie) Bates of Mt. Pleasant and Justin (Danielle) Bates of Clark Lake and six great-grandchildren, Tristan, Brennan, Cooper, Ava, Lauren and Christian.
In the interest of public health and executive orders from the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less at a time for gatherings, calling hours with social distancing for Tom Bates will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Family interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 5, 2020