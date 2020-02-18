|
Tracey Lee Schmig of Cambia Township, Michigan, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was born July 22, 1969 in Hillsdale, Michigan the son of Daniel and Gloria (Rarick) Schmig.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Gloria Schmig of Cambria; one sister Wendy (Greg) Zelenock of Kalamazoo; two brothers, Christian (Sherry) Schmig and Chad Schmig all of Cambria; several nieces and nephews; a dear friend, Jane Keith of Frontier and many others friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Lois Rarick and Edgar and Lillian Schmig and a close friend, Rose Brott.
Tracey was a longtime member of Liberty Bible Church.
A funeral service to honor the life of Tracey Lee Schmig will be held at Liberty Bible Church in Pittsford, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, beginning at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation at Liberty Bible Church, on Tuesday, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Liberty Bible Church – Back Pack Program. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020