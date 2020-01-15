|
Tracy Wayne Bumpus of Murfreesboro, NC, and formerly of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a brief illness.
Tracy was born to Jess and Barb Bumpus on August 14, 1965.
Tracy is survived by 5 siblings, Mike, Terry, Penny, Patrick and Brian and was preceded in death by his parents.
Also survived by his longtime companion Eve Pitts, her children Michelle, Christina and John and 4 grandchildren.
Tracy was a Service Technician for Walmart. Tracy enjoyed golfing and car racing.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Gofundme.com, cremation expenses for Tracy Bumpus.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020