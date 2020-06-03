Tyson Charles Adkins, infant son of Brittany Gary and Wes Adkins, gain his angel wings on May 29, 2020.



In addition to his parents, Tyson is survived by four siblings, Gage, Brielle, Braylon and Kamryn; maternal grandparents, Teresa (Dave) Rosenberry of Reading and Frank (Katrina) Gary of LaFollette, Tennessee and paternal grandmother, Jerri Adkins of Fasier.



Tyson was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Wes Adkins.



Private family services for Tyson Charles Adkins will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store