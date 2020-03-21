|
|
V. Kaye (Pruitt) Truitt of Jerome, Michigan passed away on March 18, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She was born on July 12, 1972 in Hillsdale, Michigan Lendle and Nancy (Laws) Pruitt.
She is survived by her husband, William Truitt Jr.; two children, Kaitlin and Travis; her mother, Nancy Carolyn Pruitt; and five siblings, Tammy (Chuck) Shepard, Rhonda (Rick) Molinaro, Jacque (Mary) Pruitt, Michael (April) Pruitt, and Jennifer (John) Vorhees. She was preceded in passing by her father, Lendle "Pete" Pruitt.
Kaye was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved spending time with her family and going to car shows with her husband. She worked at Nash Drugs for 14 years and then went to work at North Adams-Jerome School for the Kitchen Staff for 6 years.
Private family services will take place and interment will follow in the Northlawn Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life to honor her at a later date that will be open to the public. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Fieldstone Veterinary Clinic. Please pay your respects to the family through www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com or other means of social media.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020