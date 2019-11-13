|
V. Zane Thorp, 82, of Hillsdale, passed away on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019, at Drews Place surrounded by his family and the Drews nursing staff. Zane was born January 5, 1937 in Hillsdale to Rev. Varion & Cema (Smith) Thorp. He was married August 11, 1956 to Yvonne Frank and she survives.
Zane was a former meat cutter at the Market House for several years. He later went to work at Hillsdale Tool and retired from Dow Chemical. He was a graduate of Pittsford High School, class of 1955. Zane was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Germany for two years. He was also active in the Army Reserves. Zane was a lifetime member of the Hillsdale Elks Lodge, enjoyed camping, watching sports and was an avid Michigan and Detroit Lions fan.
Surviving besides his wife Yvonne of 63 years are three children, Lori Thorp of Hillsdale, Sherri Leslie of Kalamazoo and Steve Thorp of Hillsdale; six grandchildren, Justin, Devin and Lauren Thorp, Jordan, Hunter and Isabella Leslie; siblings, Linda Eady and Rev. Richard (Darlene) Thorp; and sisters-in-law, Anita Thorp, Fran Frank and Mary Frank.
Zane was preceded in death by his parents, a son Rick Thorp in 2018 and a brother, Don Thorp.
Memorial visitation for Zane Thorp will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 4-7 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Private family graveside services will take place at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019