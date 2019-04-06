|
|
Vance Aaron Bender, 49, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home. He was born September 3, 1969 in Frankfort, Germany to Jerry and Joyce (Daniels) Bender. Vance married Rae Calhoun on July 8, 1995 and she survives.
He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1988. Vance had been employed at Brigham's Dairy Farm, Hillsdale Tool, Gander Mountain and Broadheads and Bullets in Coldwater, where he loved working. He enjoyed farming, fishing and guns. His most told funny stories were those of his adventures that his wife and Julie Blonde talked him into doing.
In addition to his wife, Rae, Vance is survived by his parents; his two "gotcha kids", Brandon T. Calhoun of Litchfield and Randi Lynn Calhoun of Tullahoma, TN; sister, Gyla (Mike) Bender-Brown of Quincy; his "favorite" nephew, Remington and three adorable, caring nieces, Hannah, Naveh and Viviana. Also, two very special people he always enjoyed to see, Gavin VamKampen and his "first bumping buddy", Kira VanKampen.
Vance was preceded in death by his grandparents and his Uncle Wayne Bender.
Funeral services for Vance Aaron Bender will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Jonesville with Brother John Coakley officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, April 8 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
The family has requested that you wear casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019