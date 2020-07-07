1/
Vernon C Welch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Charles Welch, 92, of Allen, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home. He was born November 12, 1927 in Litchfield, Michigan to Olin E. and Fern (Burlew) Welch. Vernon married Arthureen Thatcher and she preceded him in death in 1993. He later married Betty Pugh and she also preceded him in death in 2005.

A graveside service will be held for Vernon Welch on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the South Allen Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved