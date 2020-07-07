Vernon Charles Welch, 92, of Allen, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home. He was born November 12, 1927 in Litchfield, Michigan to Olin E. and Fern (Burlew) Welch. Vernon married Arthureen Thatcher and she preceded him in death in 1993. He later married Betty Pugh and she also preceded him in death in 2005.



A graveside service will be held for Vernon Welch on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the South Allen Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.





