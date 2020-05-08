Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Vicky L. Scholfield


1952 - 2020
Vicky L. Scholfield Obituary
Vicky L. Scholfield, 68, of Osseo, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home. She was born March 9, 1952 to Russell and Martha (Wise) Heller at Hudson, Thorn Hospital. She married her high school sweetheart, Rush G. Scholfield on October 3, 1970 and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2014.

Vicky graduated from Pittsford High School, Class of 1970. Vicky loved music and was a member of her high school band, playing trumpet. She loved movies of all kinds, gardening, baking, and spending time with family. She canned, made homemade jam and was a loving supporter of her grandchildren. Vicky worked at Waldron Industries for 24 years before retiring.

Survivors include two children, Michael (Christina) Scholfield of Osseo and Marcell Bell of Camden; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sandra Pease of Florida and Greg (Annette) Heller of Pioneer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rush; and granddaughter, Alana Bell.

There will be no services for Vicky Scholfield at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a . For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 8, 2020
