Viola J. Ash, 75, of rural Pittsford, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice. Born September 10, 1943, in Grand Ledge, Michigan, she was the daughter of Arthur B. and Lucille V. Harrington. She married Jerry Ash on December 19, 2001, in Osseo, Michigan and he survives.
In accordance with Viola's final wishes, her remains have been donated to the Division of Human Anatomy at Michigan State University and there will be no services. Local arrangements were entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, Michigan.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
