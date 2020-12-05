1/
Virginia R Kropaczweski
Virginia R. Kropaczewski, age 85, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. She was born March 25, 1935 in Monroe, MI to Robert A. and Catherine (Towsley) Stone. Virginia was married to Robert John Kropaczewski and he preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation or calling hours for Virginia Kropaczewski at this time. Private interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Monroe. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
