|
|
Vivian P. Barnhart, age 93, of rural Pittsford, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Drew's Place of Hillsdale. She was born May 16, 1925, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Verta and Georgianna (Stevenson) Graffice. She married David Barnhart on January 1, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2001.
Vivian grew up in Tedrow and graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1943. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Morenci where she served as a Sunday school teacher. For the last 15 years, she was a member of the Prattville Community Church. Vivian was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, and collecting and selling antiques.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Levering of Gobles, MI; a son, Daniel Barnhart of Fayette, OH; a brother, Lee Graffice of Tedrow; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Barnhart of Pittsford, MI. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Barnhart; a brother, Vernon Graffice and a sister, Jean Graber.
A funeral service for Vivian will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with Pastor Gary Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Lyons Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the service begins.
Memorial contributions in honor of Vivian are suggested to benefit the .
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019