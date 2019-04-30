Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Barnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian P. (Graffice) Barnhart


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian P. (Graffice) Barnhart Obituary
Vivian P. Barnhart, age 93, of rural Pittsford, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Drew's Place of Hillsdale. She was born May 16, 1925, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Verta and Georgianna (Stevenson) Graffice. She married David Barnhart on January 1, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2001.
Vivian grew up in Tedrow and graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1943. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Morenci where she served as a Sunday school teacher. For the last 15 years, she was a member of the Prattville Community Church. Vivian was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, and collecting and selling antiques.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Levering of Gobles, MI; a son, Daniel Barnhart of Fayette, OH; a brother, Lee Graffice of Tedrow; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Barnhart of Pittsford, MI. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Barnhart; a brother, Vernon Graffice and a sister, Jean Graber.
A funeral service for Vivian will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with Pastor Gary Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Lyons Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the service begins.
Memorial contributions in honor of Vivian are suggested to benefit the .
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now