Wallace "Wally" G. Everline, 89, of Quincy, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.
He was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Wayne County to Samuel S. and Edna A. (Cleveland) Everline. On October 25, 1953, he married Lolita "Lee" McDaniel and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2019.
Wally graduated from Quincy High School in 1950 and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He then received a vocational degree as a tool and die maker. He was employed at Cambria Tool in Hillsdale for 32 years. He also was a farmer for many years caring for his fathers and his own farm. Wally belonged to Quincy American Legion.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandy (Greg) Tuckey of Quincy, Dawn Jones of Quincy and Lori (Dave) Jones of Burlington; two sons, Doug (Laura) Everline and Chris (Cheryl Everline, both of Quincy; 18 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
In addition to his wife, Lee, Wally was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Sam Everline; and asister, Delores Marsh.
Graveside services for Wallace "Wally" G. Everline will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Fisher Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Darrin Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Fresenius Dialysis Center in Coldwater.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefunerlhomes.com.