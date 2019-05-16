Wallace N. Lumsden, 87, of Cambia Township, Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family, Hospice of Hillsdale County and his Caregiver, Deb Champion. He was born March 24, 1932 in Sullivan Township, Missouri, the son of Wallace and Minnie (Lambert) Lumsden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy E. Lumsden; one grandson, Jamie M. Goble; two sisters and three brothers.

He is survived by one son, Michael (Renee) Lumsden of Flat Rock; three daughters, Debra Ryan of Grand Rapids, Patricia (Francisco) Olivarez of Deerfield and Joan (Marlo) Underwood of Augusta; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great, great-grandsons; one sister, Mable Strahan; two brothers, Larry (Carol) Lumsden and Art (Peggy) Lumsden and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lumsden honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and he was a decorated Veteran, receiving the Bronze Star along with several Citations for Bravery. He worked at Essman Screw Products in Bryan, Ohio for 34 years, where he retired from at the age 72.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the outdoors and loved gardening.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, on Saturday, May 18th, from 12:00 noon until 2 p.m., with a closing prayer to begin at 2 p.m. At his request cremation will follow the visitation.

Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Hillsdale County.

HAMPTON FUNERAL HOMES – HILLSDALE

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 16, 2019