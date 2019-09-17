Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Walter R Drake


1946 - 2019
Walter R Drake Obituary
Walter R. Drake, 72, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor after a brief illness.

He was born September 23, 1946 in Marshall to Chester & Mildred (Harjes) Drake. Walt was married January 19, 1985 to Jean Compton and she survives.

Walt was the retired owner and operator of Drake's Water Well and Pump Service in Jonesville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving his country during the Vietnam era. He was the Post Commander and member of the Jonesville American Legion. Walt was a lifetime member of the VFW in Marshall and also a former supervisor for Fayette Twp. Walt loved to spend time at his cabin in the Upper Peninsula with family and friends hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He also enjoyed playing poker and spending time with his younger grandchildren Colton, Alexander and Zackary.

Surviving besides his wife Jean are six children, Walter J. Drake, Elizabeth Drake, Tanie Malkawi, Brian Drake, Aaron Drake and Walter (Gabrielle) Paletis III; nine grandchildren; four siblings, Frances Smith, Beatrice (Barry) Goodwin, Ruth Taylor and Marlene Grimes.

Private family graveside services for Walter Drake will take place at the Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonesville American Legion. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
