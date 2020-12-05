Wanda Freeburn, 86, of Montgomery, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 9, 1934 in Hillsdale to Alvin and Eva (Fouts) Young. She married Eugene Freeburn on May 15, 1957 and he preceded her in death on September 28, 2016.
Wanda was a member of the Montgomery American Legion and the Moose Lodge of Fremont. She loved spending time with her family and sitting on her back porch swing.
Survivors include three children, Tammy (Gary) Vanderpool, Pam (Perry) Knepper and Brad (Teri) Freeburn, all of Montgomery; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters, Janet (Al) Schindler of Montgomery and Linda (Larry) Long of Hillsdale; and brother, Ronnie (Lena) Young of Montpelier.
In addition to her husband, Eugene, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bob Latson; three brothers and three sisters.
In the interest of public health and safety, private funeral and graveside services will be held for Wanda Freeburn. Public visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. In compliance with current regulations, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fremont Fire Department. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.