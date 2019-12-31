|
|
Warren S. Wolf, age 94 years of Hudson, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Promedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.
He was born on July 12, 1925 in Hudson, the son of Harvey E. and Mabel (Hammel) Wolf. Warren married Glenna A. Ort on February 5, 1956 in Prattville, Michigan. She preceded him in death on February 29, 1992. He married Elzora Mort on August 10, 1992 in Hudson and she survives.
Warren formerly attended Prattville Community Church and currently attended Hudson Bible Holiness Church. He enjoyed farming with horses, making maple syrup, playing board games and reading, especially history. Warren was employed by Hadden Tire Company and retired from Ramus Automotive of Adrian Michigan in 1987. Since August 1980, Warren has devoted his life to the care and comfort of his quadriplegic son, Duaine, until his passing on May 30, 2019.
Surviving Warren besides his wife, Elzora are his five children, Dr. Leland (Cyndi) Wolf of Adrian, Leslie (DeeAnn) Wolf of Clayton, Doug Wolf, Linda (Mike) Komarynski, and Betsy (Joe) Shoemaker, a step daughter, Judy (Rick) Shipman all of Hudson, 16 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 9 great grand children, 5 step great grandchildren, a sister, Mildred Wilson of Hillsdale and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Wolf, his son, Duaine Wolf, his parents and two sisters, Evelyn Wolf and Norma Jean Kolonowski.
Funeral Services for Warren will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with David Durling officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 3-6 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to a . Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019