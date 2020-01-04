|
Wayne A. LaRoe, 82, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Laurels of Coldwater. He was born January 12, 1937 in Ann Arbor, Mi to William & Elsie (Lutz) LaRoe.
There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time for Wayne LaRoe. Private family services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions in memory of Wayne LaRoe are suggested to the . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020