Wayne A LaRoe Obituary
Wayne A. LaRoe, 82, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Laurels of Coldwater. He was born January 12, 1937 in Ann Arbor, Mi to William & Elsie (Lutz) LaRoe.

There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time for Wayne LaRoe. Private family services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.

Memorial contributions in memory of Wayne LaRoe are suggested to the . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
