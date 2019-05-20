Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Lee Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Lee Collins Obituary
Wayne Lee Collins, 85, of Reading, quietly slipped away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family; a peaceful end to a long life well lived. Wayne was born in Leonidas, MI to Kenneth and Gladys (Worthington) Collins. 
 Wayne graduated from Reading High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Taylor, on December 6. Farming was in his blood and he farmed his entire life. His hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, socializing with friends, exercising at the Coldwater Senior Center, and lunching at Ray's and the Lone Ranger in Reading. 
 Survivors include three daughters: Linda (Fredrick "Rick") Mason of Coldwater, Kathy (Chad) Williams of Grand Rapids and Teri (Philip) Martinez of Linden; six grandchildren: Aaron (Maeve) Mason, Adam (Linda) Mason, Christopher (Stephany) Williams, Jenna (Tim) Koeller, Michael (Julia) Martinez and Katie (Eric) Pouget;  five great-grandchildren: Kendall and Avery Mason, Daisy and Chip Williams and Jessamyn Koeller; sisters Mary (Frank) Clampit and Helen (Gerald) Kramer, brother James Collins and sister-in-law Wilhelmina Collins.
 Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold, and wife Dolores. 
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22 from 5-8 PM at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Reading Cemetery. 
 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Wayne's honor to the H & C Burnside Senior Center in Coldwater. 
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now