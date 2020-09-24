Willetta M. Stewart, of Hillsdale, Michigan, entered Heaven on September 20, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on May 3, 1933 in Port Austin, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband, George M. Stewart; 4 sons, 15 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Willetta was a committed Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
At the family's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to College Baptist Church 200 N. Manning Street, Hillsdale, Michigan 49242. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
