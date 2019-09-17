The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
William C Stalhood


1933 - 2019
William C Stalhood Obituary
William C. Stalhood, age 86, of Cedar Springs, died at his home Thursday September 12, 2019.

Bill was born March 6, 1933 in Hillsdale County, Michigan, the son of Clifford and Celia (Stafford) Stalhood.

Bill was an equipment operator throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling and camping. Bill also enjoyed gardening and yard work.

He married Ruth E. Tressler on November 29, 1951. Their Children are Edward (Jeanne), Donald (deceased), Susan (William) Bowyer, Randy (Sheri), and Rex (Joyce). He has 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is Bill's two sisters Emma Costola and Mildred Armock.

Preceding him in death was his wife, of 64 years, Ruth E. (Tressler) Stalhood, two brothers Sam and Jess, and two sisters Ailene and Pauline.

A graveside service to honor William C. Stalhood will take place at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to a . Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
