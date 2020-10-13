1/
William D Draper
William Dean Draper of North Adams, Michigan passed away on October 10, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. He was born on February 2, 1924 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Herman and Ruth (Horsefall) Draper.

William is survived by his wife, Martha (Brower) Draper; five children, Barry (Joyce) Draper, Kay L. Glennon, Teressa Davis, Cathy (Tom) Shurmur, and Deborah Cole; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Alleman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by his parents; his step-father, Eddie Horsefall; and two sisters, Velma Fuller, and Thelma Moore.

William served in the United States Army for 24 years during W.W.II. and during Vietnam and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the All Army Rifle Team. His hobbies included woodworking and building an ultralight airplane which he did at the age of 80. He was also a member of Over the Hill Flying Club and enjoyed his coffee on Saturday mornings.

A funeral service to honor his life will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. Masks or facial coverings will be required inside the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Northlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, October 13th from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home and again on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
Thank you for your service Mr. Draper.
