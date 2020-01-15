|
|
William Dale Yoachum Jr. of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on January 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 29, 1960 in Coldwater, Michigan to William Dale and Nancy Ellen (Woltz) Yoachum Sr.
William is survived by one sister, Debra (Rick) Braman; one aunt, Marilyn (Allan) Rounds; three uncles, James (Suzie) Woltz, Kenneth Woltz and David (Margaret) Scharp; one son, Levi Yoachum; three step-children, Ashley Stoner, Eric Stoner and Tabitha Hawn and close friend, Amanda Hart.
He was preceded in passing by one son, Joshua Yoachum; his parents and one brother, John Yoachum.
William enjoyed fishing and having cookouts with his friends.
A funeral service to honor his life will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, January 17, 2020 beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Richard Braman officiating. Interment will follow at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Hillsdale County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020