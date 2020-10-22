William E. Houseknecht, age 90, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born April 8, 1930, in Jonesville, to Edwin and Jesse Houseknecht. ?Bill graduated from Jonesville High School and he took construction courses from Michigan State University. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Hillsdale American Legion Post #53.
Bill worked as a self-employed contractor. He formerly attended Moscow Plains United Methodist Church. Bill was an avid reader and talented story and poetry writer.
Survivors include three children, Amy, Rebecca and Clinton; and a sister, Dorothy.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Colleen, Pauline, Mary Jane and Elizabeth.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time for William "Bill" Houseknecht. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Jonesville District Library. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online memories and condolences.