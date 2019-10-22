|
|
William E. "Bill" Knauss, 75, of Reading, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Community Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born May 1, 1944, in Coldwater to Owen and Althea (Heller) Knauss. Bill married Mary Beth Brubaker on March 17, 1977 and she preceded him in death on March 3, 2019.
Bill graduated from Fremont High School in 1963. He was the former owner of Bill's Standard Gas Station in Reading and retired from Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. In retirement, Bill drove bus for the Hillsdale College volleyball and track teams, which he loved dearly. He also enjoyed attending car shows, traveling and visiting casinos. Bill served his country in the US Air Force in Vietnam from 1964-1970 and was a former member of the Fremont American Legion.
Survivors include three children, Edward (Hope) Knauss of Gallatin, TN, Beth (Eric) Girdham of Reading and Emily (Bryan) Morrison of Camden; eight grandchildren; sister, Jane Box of Hawthorne, FL; and brother, James (Kay) Knauss of Mesa, AZ.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; two children, Angela Leilani Knauss and Rodney William Knauss; and siblings, Darlene Collins, Janice Crawford and Waldo McNaughton.
Funeral services for William "Bill" Knauss will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Don Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Camden Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Fremont American Legion. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fremont American Legion. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019