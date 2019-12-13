Home

William G Taggert Obituary
William Gorden Taggert, 90, passed away at his residence in Texas on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.

William was born on January 3, 1929 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Mr. Raymond Taggert & Mrs. Ann Sexton Taggert.

Visitation for William Taggert will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield with Rev. Rich Mitterling officiating.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019
