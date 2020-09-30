Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bill" Robert Spencley, 59, of Hillsdale and previously of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born May 25, 1961 in Lansing. His parents were Pedro Vega Ledesma and Doris Evelyn (Dearth) Ledesma. He married Sandra Marie Lucas on June 22, 2019.A celebration of life for Bill Spencley will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Danny and Helen Ringman's home, 1649 E. Litchfield Road, Jonesville, Michigan 49250 with Pastor Josh Good officiating. There will be a family interment at a later date at Mosherville Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

