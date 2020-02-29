|
William S. Milligan, age 78 years of Hudson, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born on December 19, 1941, in Hudson, the son of Sidney L. and Lela E. (Miller) Milligan. He graduated from Pittsford High School in 1959. Bill married Sally A. Marry on November 19, 1960, in Hudson. He enjoyed hunting, mowing, and caring for the farm, and especially watching his sons and grandchildren participate in sporting events and school functions. His greatest joy was raising his four boys and watching them raise their families. He was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. Bill will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He retired from General Motors in 1998, after 33 years of dedicated service to the security department.
In addition to his wife, Sally, Bill is survived by their four sons, Rick (Carolyn) Milligan of Hillsdale, Tabb (Tammie) Milligan of Holland, and twins, Brent (Sue) Milligan and Brad Milligan, all of Hudson, nine grandchildren, Abbie (Lance) Fansler, Emily (Rufus) Pool, Katelyn (Ryan Boden) Milligan, Nicole Milligan, Luke (Leah) Milligan, Logan Milligan, Taylor (Cayla) Milligan, Drew (Charlye) Milligan and Cassee Milligan, ten great grandchildren and one on the way, a sister, Wilma (Merlin) Mowery of Clinton, two sister's-in-law, Valinda Milligan of Pittsford and Carol Weaver of Hudson, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Milligan, his sister, Ercel and her husband Bob Julian and his brother-in-law, Jack Weaver.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Pittsford Wesleyan Church in Pittsford with Pastor Douglas Plunkett officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 1:00 P.M. at the church. Private interment of his ashes will take place at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorials are suggested to the Pittsford Wesleyan Church. Envelopes will be available at the church and also at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020