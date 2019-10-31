|
|
Wilson Eugene 'Gene' Bidlack, 78, of Convoy, Ohio, formerly of Saltillo died peacefully at his daughter's home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 following complications from physical illness.
He was born November 29, 1940 in Reading, Michigan the son of the late Victor and Virgie (née: Rose) Bidlack. Gene was raised outside of Hillsdale, Michigan and attended Pittsford High School in Pittsford, Michigan where he graduated in 1959. He married his wife, Patricia (née: Adkins) Bidlack on February 6, 1965 and they had two daughters. He worked many different jobs throughout his life to support his family but the work he enjoyed the most was being an electrician and he retired from Denier Electric in 2004. Gene proudly and honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the height of the Vietnam War.
Left to mourn his passing are his daughters and their spouses, Donna (Bidlack) and Scott Conley and Sherri (Bidlack) and Brent Scott; his sisters, Phyllis and Jim Sigman, Doris Bidlack and Carol and Steve Taylor; his brother, Virgil Bidlack; his granddaughter, Heather (Conley) and Ben Stuart; his grandsons, Brent Scott, Jr. and Tyler Scott; his great granddaughters, Erin and Olive Stuart and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws, that treated him as if he had been born into the family.
Welcoming him into his eternal home are his parents, his beloved wife of 36 years, Patricia Bidlack who died November 24, 2001; his granddaughter, Brandi Marie Conley; his grandson, Shawn Conley and his brother, Frank Bidlack.
The family will receive visitors 1:00 PM-3:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM that same day with Pastor Debbie Grimmett as celebrant. Gene will be laid to rest next to his wife in Mt. Horeb Cemetery near Crooksville with fully military honors rendered by the United States Air Force in conjunction with the local American Legion and VFW.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019