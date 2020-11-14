Yvonne Jane Fowler, age 80 of Wheatland Township, Addison, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
She was born on May 26, 1940 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Harmon and Ruth E. (DeCamp) Daniels. Yvonne married Lloyd V. Fowler on April 6, 1957 in Jerome, Michigan, and he survives. She was raised in the Jerome area. She earned her G.E.D. and her High School Diploma from Paw Paw High School in 1977. Yvonne was a hotel maid, a cook at Hillsdale Hospital and various Nursing Homes. She was a member of the Navy Wives Club and she enjoyed cooking and baking cookies. She was a member of the Rollin Center United Methodist Church in Manitou Beach.
Surviving besides her husband, Lloyd, are three sons, Lloyd Vern (Mary Lou) Fowler of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Robert Paul Fowler (and his significant other, Suzette Termote) of Jerome, Douglas Clark (Wendy) Fowler of Addison, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister and her step-father, Paul Raper.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Dibble Cemetery, Wheatland Township, Addison, Michigan with Pastor Bob Dister officiating. Private visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.
