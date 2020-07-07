1/1
Zaner R Kesling
Zaner R. Kesling of Jerome, Michigan passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born on June 11, 1930 in Buckhannon, West Virginia to Homer and Mamie (Steerman) Kesling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Kesling, whom he married on April 18, 1954. Also surviving are his daughters, Crystal Booth of Fremont, Indiana and Julie (Dallas) Kittle of Jerome, Michigan; grandchildren Jeremy (Sherry) Feeney of Norton, Ohio, Jennifer Feeney of Jackson, Michigan, Amber (Paul) Ebbs of Jonesville, Michigan and Lacey Kittle of Jerome, Michigan; eight great-grandchildren and one brother, Dana (Pat) Kesling of Lenoir City, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Zaner attended Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia prior to serving his country in the United Stated Marine Corps. He then married and moved to Michigan, where they began their family and retired from General Motors after over 30 years of service. He was a long-time member of Bible Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as deacon for many years with a rich voice that was a joy to hear. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather that enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

At his request, cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams, Michigan. A memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Zaner R. Kesling will be held at a later date with Pastor John Smith officiating.

Friends who wish, may make memorial contributions to Bible Baptist Church of North Adams, Michigan. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
